MOSCOW Feb 3 The Kremlin said on Friday it had
not imposed any controls on its border with Belarus and that
integration with the country was a priority for Moscow.
The Kremlin was responding after Belarus said it suspected
Russia was trying to restore a formal border zone between the
two countries in violation of agreements on freedom of movement.
The Kremlin said that while it had established "border
zones" in three Russian regions next to Belarus to monitor the
flow of people, it was not enforcing any controls on the
citizens of Russia or Belarus.
"There are not and could not be any impact on citizens of
Belarus and Russia (from this)," the statement said.
The measures were designed to monitor the movements of
citizens from countries other than Russia and Belarus, the
Kremlin said.
