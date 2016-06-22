MOSCOW, June 22 Russia has no plan to ban imports of all dairy products from Belarus, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Wednesday.

"There is no such issue (about a general ban)," Tkachev told journalists. "We have pointed to their drawbacks, they will be rectified in the nearest time." (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)