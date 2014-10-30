UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) may limit Belarussian food transit to Kazakhstan due to attempts to supply banned EU and Norwegian food to Russia, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the service's head Sergei Dankvert.
Russia's veterinary service also may ban pork imports from Belarus due to an outbreak of African Swine Fever, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources