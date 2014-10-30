MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) may limit Belarussian food transit to Kazakhstan due to attempts to supply banned EU and Norwegian food to Russia, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the service's head Sergei Dankvert.

Russia's veterinary service also may ban pork imports from Belarus due to an outbreak of African Swine Fever, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)