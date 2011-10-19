* A five-year contract expires after Dec.31

* New agreement set to be signed in November

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Oct 19 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and Belarus were close to reaching agreement over a new gas deal which is necessary to maintain steady energy supplies to Europe.

Russia sends around 20 percent of its gas export to Europe -- expected to reach up to 155 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year -- through Belarus, with the rest going via Ukraine, and a five-year contract with Minsk is due to expire after Dec.31.

Belarus, which has devalued its rouble by more than 65 percent since the start of the year struggling to overcome financial crisis, has been demanding a gas price reduction from Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom as it had entered a customs union with Russia and Kazakhstan.

The purchase of Belarus' gas pipeline network, Beltransgaz, by Gazprom is a part of the deal.

"Literally a few minutes ago Gazprom's management reported to me that talks on Beltransgaz are practically finished, we have practically moved to new energy agreements with Belarus. prices will be different from the next year," Putin told a news conference.

"The issue will be finally solved during the meeting of the two countries' presidents," he said. Later he added that Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will meet in November.

Europe was hit hard by energy stand-offs between Russia and its neighbours, Ukraine and Belarus, several times in the past as it was left out in the cold with Russia gas supply disruptions due to the rows.

Belarus buys around 22 bcm of Russian gas a year with the current price peg set at around $300 per 1,000 cubic metres-- already the lowest among Russia's customers. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Keiron Henderson)