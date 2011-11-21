* Deal expected on Friday
* Prices close to Russia's domestic tariff
* Gazprom to acquire Beltransgaz as part of deal
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 25 Russia and Belarus are
expected to strike a new gas agreement on Friday, Nov. 25,
preventing a row that had threatened to disrupt gas supplies to
Europe, Russian government sources and news agencies said on
Monday.
Russia's current five-year gas agreement with Belarus
expires on Jan. 1. Markets have been following the talks, as
previous disagreements between Moscow and transit countries have
hit export flows to the European market.
"The deal will be agreed during a state union meeting in
Moscow on Nov. 25," a Russian government source said. "The price
for Belarus will be close to the Russian one, plus transport
costs."
The agreement was expected to be signed during a meeting of
the Russia-Belarus Union, a low-profile political partnership.
"All documents are practically ready. It is not expected
that the event will be postponed," Gazprom's deputy head, Valery
Golubev, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
Sources said the countries are agreed on the gas price and
transit tariff as well as on Gazprom's acquisition of
Belarus' gas pipeline network, Beltransgaz.
Russia's biggest company already owns 50 percent stake in
Beltransgaz and is prepared to pay $2.5 billion for the
remaining share.
A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.
Around 20 percent of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe
flow via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that transits Belarus. Total
Russian exports to Europe are forecast at 152 billion cubic
metres this year, the bulk going through Ukraine.
Starting this month, Russia has also been sending gas -- at
a pace of 27.5 billion cubic metres a year -- through the Nord
Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany.
PRICE
Gas export monopoly Gazprom has said Belarus paid $279.16
per 1,000 cubic metres of Russian gas in the third quarter.
The price was expected to rise to $286 in the last three
months of the year -- well below the $446 European customers are
paying in November on average.
Minsk, suffering from a deep economic crisis and spiralling
inflation, has requested that the price it pays be cut and
pegged to Russia's cheaper domestic tariff. Russia and Belarus,
together with Kazakhstan, have formed a customs union.
Domestic Russian prices vary depending how far a region is
from the Yamal producing province, which accounts for 80 percent
of production. This year, prices have averaged around 3,000
roubles (nearly $100) per 1,000 cubic metres.
($1 = 30.856 Russian Roubles)
