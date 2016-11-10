BAYIT VEGAN, Israel Nov 10 Russian Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Thursday the gas price for
Belarus would not be changed and that he hoped a debt dispute
between the two countries would be resolved within the next two
weeks.
The long-term allies have been at odds since the start of
2016 over how much Minsk should be paying Russia's Gazprom
for gas supplies following a slump in global energy
prices.
As a result of the dispute, Russia in July cut oil supplies
to Belarus's refineries by 40 percent compared with the previous
quarter. Russia has put the debt for gas supplies to Belarus at
$270 million.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Mark Potter)