MOSCOW May 13 The Russian government has agreed to change the terms of loans it provided to Belarus by changing their maturity, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

It said the government would change the terms of a $1.55 billion loan agreed on Jan. 31, 2014 and demand Belarus pay off what was left in 14 payments.

The first payment was expected on Jan. 15, 2017, RIA added. Russian government will also accept payment in a currency other than U.S. dollars, RIA said.

It did not provide other details. In September, RBC news agency reported that Russia had issued a loan of the same amount to support Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves as well as to help the country service its debt.

