MOSCOW, March 26 Russia said on Thursday it
would restructure some of its loans to Belarus, whose economy
has been hurt by a weaker Russian rouble.
"We agreed to help them at this difficult time, regarding
prolonging existing credit obligations," said Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev at a televised government meeting.
The former Soviet republic has a record $4 billion in debt
payments this year, mostly to Russia and the International
Monetary Fund.
Belarus has also asked the International Monetary Fund for a
financial package, in addition to a $3.5 billion standby loan
Belarus received from the IMF in 2009-2010 in the aftermath of
the global financial crisis.
