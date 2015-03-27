MOSCOW, March 27 Russia said on Friday it would provide a $110 million loan to Belarus.

"To avoid transaction and foreign exchange risks associated with the fluctuation of the dollar rate, the loan and the servicing of the debt will be carried out in the Russian roubles," the Russian government said on it web site.

It provided no more detail on the loan. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Ludmila Danilova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)