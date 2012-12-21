Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
MINSK Dec 21 Belarus has secured an increase in Russian crude supplies next year and asked Moscow for a $2 billion loan to upgrade its ageing industrial assets, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.
Belarus has been asking Russia for 23 million tonnes of crude oil, or about 460,000 bpd, up from 21.5 million tonnes promised this year.
But Moscow, which accused its partner of exporting refined oil products to the West rather than shipping them back to Russia, was offering only 18 million tonnes, an effective cut.
"We have really agreed on the supply of 23 million (tonnes)," Belarussian state news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying on Friday. "We will get the oil without any issues."
Belarus has two large oil refineries that process Russian crude and export gasoline and diesel. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anthony Barker)
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.