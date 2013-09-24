MOSCOW, Sept 24 Moscow for a second time has
scaled back its threatened cuts in oil supplies to Belarus amid
a row over the arrest of a Russian potash executive, agreeing to
restore some volumes that it had planned to divert elsewhere.
Russia will increase oil supplies to Belarus by 95,000
tonnes in the last week of September, although total volumes for
the month will still be down from the original plan, a spokesman
for oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.
He said Russia was sticking to its plan to cut oil supplies
to Belarus in the fourth quarter by 42 percent to 3.1 million
tonnes. Transneft does not give a breakdown of
monthly volumes.
After Vladislav Baumgertner, the chief executive of potash
producer Uralkali, was arrested in Minsk last month,
Russia at first said it would cut oil supplies to Belarus by
400,000 tonnes in September due to pipeline repairs. Baumgertner
still remains behind bars.
Afterwards, Russia said the cuts would be less, at 233,000
tonnes. On Tuesday, the Transneft spokesman said
an additional 95,000 tonnes would be shipped to Belarus by the
end of the month.
"We managed to increase the supplies thanks to optimisation
of the repair work and using an alternative route," Igor Dyomin
said.
A market source said that Lukoil, Gazprom Neft
and Surgutneftegas will share the extra
shipments to Belarus, which are not subject to export duty due
to a common Moscow-led customs union.
The news came after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his
Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the
dispute over Uralkali on Monday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Jane Baird)