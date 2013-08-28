BRIEF-Active Day acquires three centers in Illinois from Addus Homecare
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's state pipeline monopoly Transneft has ordered a cut in oil supplies to Belarus by 400,000 tonnes, or nearly one-quarter of previously planned deliveries for September, the firm and trading sources said on Wednesday.
Transneft cited environmental concerns as it said it needed to replace 700 km (440 miles) of old pipelines. "We have to speed up work as it is ecologically dangerous," vice-president Mikhail Barkov said.
Oil traders said the order was completely unexpected.
It followed Belarus's arrest this week of the head of Russia's Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, in a row over the collapse of a sales alliance that has triggered a diplomatic spat with Moscow.
"It looks like we are heading for a new trade war again," one trader said.
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.