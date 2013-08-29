* Belarus entirely dependent on Russian oil
* Belarus hold Uralkali CEO Baumgertner
* Says it could seek to prosecute Uralkali shareholder
Kerimov
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Tension between Russia and
Belarus rose on Thursday as Moscow warned oil supply cuts to its
energy-poor neighbour could last for months, and Minsk
threatened to open a criminal case against a Russian tycoon with
Kremlin ties.
The close but often rocky relationship between the ex-Soviet
states hit a major bump this week when Vladislav Baumgertner,
the chief executive of potash company Uralkali, was
arrested in Minsk.
On Wednesday, Russia ordered its oil companies to cut
supplies to Belarus by about 25 percent, prompting talk of a
trade war. Belarus relies entirely on Russian oil to keep its
two major refineries running to supply the local market.
Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on
Wednesday Russia would cut oil supplies to Belarus by 400,000
tonnes in September due to maintenance work at the trunk
pipeline.
On Thursday, Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying Belarus would receive
reduced volumes of oil in the fourth quarter, indicating the
cuts would carry on long past September.
"On the basis of planned oil deliveries for 2013 and on the
volumes which already have been shipped, the cuts in oil
supplies will surely affect the fourth quarter," the government
press service cited Dvorkovich as saying, according to Interfax.
In Belarus, state investigators raised the prospect of also
prosecuting billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, the top shareholder in
Uralkali, which controls 20 percent of the world potash market.
"The materials that the Investigative Committee of Belarus
possesses do not rule out the possibility of opening a criminal
case in relation to Suleiman Kerimov, as well as other
individuals," committee representative Pavel Traulko said.
An attempt to take on Kerimov, who was reported to be in
Russia, would raise the stakes in the standoff, which unfolded
following Uralkali's decision to break away from a marketing
venture between the company and state-owned Belaruskali.
Kerimov, a 47-year-old native of the Caucasus province of
Dagestan in southern Russia, has close ties to President
Vladimir Putin's administration and completed a Kremlin-backed
Russian potash merger in 2011.
The world market for potash has long been dominated by a
handful of players led by the Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), a
marketing venture between Uralkali and Belaruskali.
BPC and Canpotex, which groups North American firms Potash
Corp, Agrium and Mosaic, together have
controlled 70 percent of sales.
But Uralkali quit the cartel on July 30, angered by a law
passed in Belarus last year that allowed Belaruskali to sell
product outside the marketing venture.
Belarus relies on Russia not only for energy but also for
economic handouts and as a counterweight to the European Union
and the United States, which shun President Alexander Lukashenko
because of his treatment of opponents and lack of tolerance for
dissent.
For Russia, landlocked Belarus serves as a buffer with NATO,
and Putin needs it as a member of economic and security
alliances as he seeks loser integration among the nations of the
former Soviet Union.