* Putin says does wants to resolve the dispute
* Has not yet discussed it with Belarussian President
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was necessary to resolve a
potash dispute with Belarus, which led to the arrest of the boss
of producer Uralkali, but said it was important to
avoid escalating the problem.
These were Putin's first comments since potash group
Uralkali pulled out of an export venture with Belarus. This
prompted Belarus to arrest Uralkali's head Vladislav
Baumgertner. Minsk kept Baumgertner in jail for nearly two
weeks.
Putin has not yet discussed the matter with Belarussian
President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President told
journalists after a Group of 20 Summit in St Petersburg.
"This is because we want to resolve the problem and not to
drive it into a dead end - which would be very easily done if we
kicked up a fuss," Putin said in response to a question.
"This problem needs to be resolved," he added.
Putin's spokesman said earlier on Friday that Russia needed
to study all Belarussian claims against Uralkali before coming
to any conclusions.
The Kremlin's comments on the issue have been much less
emphatic than statements by deputies of Russian Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev, suggesting a split between the Kremlin and
Medvedev's government in their commitment to support Uralkali.
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich have called the detention of
Baumgertner, CEO of the world's top potash producer,
"inappropriate" and "not acceptable".