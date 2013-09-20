MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russia expects Belarus soon to hand over the head of Russian potash producer Uralkali , arrested last month while visiting the Belarussian capital, a Kremlin official said on Friday.

Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov made his remarks before talks between President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko which are expected on Monday.

Lukashenko has said he is ready to repatriate Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner, who has been charged with abuse of power, but wants a change of ownership in Uralkali that would restore strong commercial links with Belarus.

Uralkali's withdrawal from a sales partnership with state-owned Belaruskali threatens a huge loss of revenue for Belarus.