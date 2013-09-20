MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russia expects Belarus soon to
hand over the head of Russian potash producer Uralkali
, arrested last month while visiting the Belarussian
capital, a Kremlin official said on Friday.
Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov made his remarks before
talks between President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President
Alexander Lukashenko which are expected on Monday.
Lukashenko has said he is ready to repatriate Uralkali CEO
Vladislav Baumgertner, who has been charged with abuse of power,
but wants a change of ownership in Uralkali that would restore
strong commercial links with Belarus.
Uralkali's withdrawal from a sales partnership with
state-owned Belaruskali threatens a huge loss of revenue for
Belarus.