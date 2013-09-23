SOCHI, Russia, Sept 23 Russian President
Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander
Lukashenko discussed on Monday a dispute between the ex-Soviet
states over Russian potash producer Uralkali, Putin's
spokesman said.
The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, did not say whether the
leaders had reached any agreement that could lead to the return
to Russia of Uralkali's chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner,
who was arrested in Minsk last month and remains behind bars.
Russia said last week it expected Belarus to hand over
Baumgertner soon..
He was detained when he was in Minsk last month following
the collapse in July of a lucrative sales joint venture run by
Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, and state-owned
Belarussian firm Belaruskali.
Putin and Lukashenko met on the sidelines of a summit of the
Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a security
alliance of six former Soviet republics, in the Russian Black
Sea resort city of Sochi.