MOSCOW Nov 21 Belarus has agreed to extradite to Russia the chief executive of potash producer Uralkali who was arrested in August over the collapse of a sales cartel, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday.

Vladislav Baumgertner, who has been charged with abuse of power and embezzlement, has been held under house arrest in Minsk. He was detained a month after Uralkali pulled out of a potash sales cartel with state-owned Belaruskali.