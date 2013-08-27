* CEO of Russia's Uralkali held in Minsk
* Russia summons ambassador, warns of impact on ties
* Collapse of Russia-Belarus cartel shakes $20 bln potash
market
* Fertiliser buyers, competitors benefit from bust-up
By Douglas Busvine and Andrei Makhovsky
MOSCOW/MINSK, Aug 27 Russia demanded on Tuesday
the release of the head of Russian company Uralkali,
whose arrest in Belarus threatens to turn a business dispute
that shook the $20-billion global potash market into a major
diplomatic row.
Vladislav Baumgertner, chief executive of the world's
largest potash producer, was detained on Monday at the airport
of the Belarusian capital Minsk after being invited to secret
talks with Prime Minister Mikhail Myasnikovich.
Television footage released by the Belarusian Investigative
Committee, the former Soviet republic's top crime-fighting
agency, showed Baumgertner being searched, his legs spread and
hands against a wall. He was later pictured handcuffed.
President Alexander Lukashenko appears to have taken it as a
personal affront when Uralkali quit a cartel last month with a
Belarusian state firm producing potash, a fertiliser ingredient.
The main owner of Uralkali, which controls 20 percent of the
world market, is Suleiman Kerimov, a billionaire with close ties
to President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin administration.
Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the Belarusian ambassador
to issue a rebuke, warning of unspecified consequences for
bilateral ties. The two countries allow passport-free travel and
are members of a free-trade zone.
"It is impermissible to detain a person on his way home
after he came for talks at the invitation of the Belarusian
government," Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told news
agency Interfax.
Russia's ambassador to Minsk asked prosecutors on Tuesday
afternoon to release Baumgertner. Officials said they would
review the case, but stressed they were dealing with a crime
that had inflicted severe economic damage on Belarus.
"We hope our partners will consider this question in the
spirit of the law, not on the basis of emotions and political
connections," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrei Savinykh.
Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has a history of
manoeuvring between Russia and Europe to shore up his isolated
leadership and Soviet-style economy.
"Lukashenko loves trading hostages; he trades political
hostages with the West and economic hostages with Russia," said
Dmitry Oreshkin, an independent Russian political analyst.
Baumgertner, who faces up to 10 years in jail on charges of
abusing his powers, could in effect be ransomed by Belarus in
return for economic concessions by Russia, analysts speculated.
Uralkali Chairman Alexander Voloshin, a former Kremlin chief
of staff, said he was outraged by the prosecution of
Baumgertner. In a statement he said the charges "simply look
clumsy" and that business disputes "must not be resolved in this
way".
WHO BENEFITS?
The market for potash has long been dominated by a handful
of players led by the Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), a marketing
venture between Uralkali and state-owned Belaruskali.
Together with Canpotex - which groups North American firms
Potash Corp, Agrium and Mosaic - BPC
controlled 70 percent of sales, keeping prices high for farmers.
Angered by a law passed in Belarus last year allowing
Belaruskali to sell product outside the marketing venture,
Uralkali quit the cartel on July 30, saying it would seek to
maximise its own volumes and warning prices could fall by as
much as 25 percent this year.
The recriminations, and a threat by Belarus to hold
Baumgertner for at least two months, suggest there is little
hope of early reconciliation.
"I doubt that this is possible," said one Russian industry
source familiar with the situation, adding the charges against
the chief executive were "unjust - complete and utter rubbish".
The dispute could be good news for some, however.
"I don't think Uralkali and Belaruskali can come together
again. It is sure that there would be cut-throat competition
among suppliers, which is good for buyers," said a senior
official at a leading Indian potash importer.
Uralkali's shares steadied after sharp falls on Monday that
extended its losses since mid-July to more than a quarter. Among
competitors, Germany's K&S extended gains posted on
Monday, when Potash Corp, Atrium and Mosaic also drew buyers.
GETTING PERSONAL
Although Russia's reprimand amounted to a standard demarche,
indicating it may not want the dispute to escalate, relations in
the post-Soviet area can quickly hit the buffers.
Russia fought a brief war against Georgia, another former
Soviet republic, in 2008, and it has cut off gas supplies to
Belarus and Ukraine - key pipeline routes to the Europe market -
in arguments before.
Sources said Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who made way
for Putin's return to the Kremlin last year, was furious after
having been in personal contact with Minsk over Baumgertner's
trip.
Playing hardball with Kerimov, whose fortune is estimated by
Forbes magazine at $7.1 billion, is a risky proposition given
his proven ability to mobilise political backing. It was Kerimov
who forced out former Uralkali owner Dmitry Rybolovlev, the
emigre owner of French soccer club Monaco, before completing a
Kremlin-backed Russian potash merger in 2011.
Lukashenko's tactics amount to an attempt "to force Suleiman
Kerimov into dialogue", said Yaroslav Ramanchuk, head of the
Mizes think-tank in Minsk, warning that the definitive collapse
of the cartel would cost Belarus $1.5 billion.
The state of 10 million people, sandwiched between Russia
and Poland, can ill afford such a hit as widening external
deficits threaten a repeat of a 2011 balance of payments crisis
that forced a 65 percent currency devaluation.
"Belarus needs additional external financing, and the most
likely source remains Russia," analysts at Morgan Stanley said
in a note.
Under a $3-billion loan facility granted by a Moscow-led
bailout fund, Belarus has to privatise $1.2 billion in assets to
qualify for the disbursal of a $440 million tranche in November.