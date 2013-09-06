ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 Russia needs to
study all Belarusian claims against potash producer Uralkali
before coming to any conclusions, Russian President
Vladimir Putin's spokesman said, diminishing the chance of a
quick solution to a potash row.
A district court in Minsk decided to leave the chief
executive of Uralkali in detention earlier on Friday, resisting
pressure to release him after his arrest last month.
"There are some specific claims against one of Russia's
companies," Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told Reuters in
response to a question about Uralkali.
"Russia always defends its business' interests, but
(Russia's) appropriate authorities should receive all
information needed before saying anything," he added.