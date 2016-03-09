MOSCOW, March 9 Russian lender Binbank plans to
raise up to $200 million via a dollar-denominated Eurobond
issue, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.
The bank, among Russia's top-20 by assets, also confirmed an
earlier Reuters report that it had mandated Hong Kong-based
firms SC Lowy and XiaXin Securities as organisers of the issue.
A banking source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that
Binbank is looking at issuing a dollar-denominated Eurobond,
with meetings with investors start on March 9 and planned in
Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva and London.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by
Christian Lowe)