MOSCOW, April 4 The leaders of Russia, Germany and France agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to speed up the exchange of data aimed at fighting terrorism, the Kremlin said.

They spoke following Monday's deadly bomb attack on a metro train in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg which killed 14 people and wounded 50.

The Kremlin said the leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Easter ceasefire declared from April 1.

A German government source said: "Merkel urged Putin to use his influence with the separatists (to keep to the April 1 ceasefire)."

