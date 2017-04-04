(Adding German government source, details)
MOSCOW, April 4 The leaders of Russia, Germany
and France agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to speed up the
exchange of data aimed at fighting terrorism, the Kremlin said.
They spoke following Monday's deadly bomb attack on a metro
train in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg which
killed 14 people and wounded 50.
The Kremlin said the leaders also discussed the situation in
Ukraine and the Easter ceasefire declared from April 1.
A German government source said: "Merkel urged Putin to use
his influence with the separatists (to keep to the April 1
ceasefire)."
The Kremlin added that Putin, Merkel and Hollande have
agreed to continue contactst on Ukraine.
