MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's state investigative
committee said on Tuesday that the deadly St Petersburg metro
blast was caused by a bomb that had possibly been detonated by
a man whose body parts were found in one of the train carriages.
"It has been ascertained that an explosive device could have
been detonated by a man, fragments of whose body were found in
the third carriage of the train," the committee, which has
sweeping powers, said in a statement.
"The man has been identified but his identity will not be
disclosed for now in the interests of the investigation," the
statement added.
(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, writing by Sujata Rao;
editing by Andrey Ostroukh)