ST PETERSBURG, April 6 A loud explosion was heard on Thursday in a residential building close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.

No one was hurt in the explosion but a vehicle was damaged by falling masonry, news agency RIA said, citing a source in Russia's emergencies ministry. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Sujata Rao)