MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's state investigative
committee on Tuesday named Akbarzhon Jalilov as the man behind
the St Petersburg metro blast, confirming an earlier statement
from Kyrgyzstan's security services.
The committee said in a statement its investigation had
identified Jalilov, whose genetic traces were also found on a
bag containing an explosive device.
"From the genetic evidence and the surveillance cameras
there is reason to believe that the person behind the terrorist
act in the train carriage, was the same one who left a bag with
an explosive device at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station," the
statement added.
The blast on Monday has killed 14 people so far and injured
almost 50.
