Cummins to make electric powertrains for city buses in 2019
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
MOSCOW, April 5 Six people have been detained in St Petersburg on suspicion of recruiting for Islamic State and aiding terrorist activity, Russian investigators said on Wednesday.
There is no evidence the detainees, who are citizens of Central Asian states, are in any way linked to Monday's bomb attack in a St Petersburg metro train, Russia's state investigative committee said in a statement.
The detainees are suspected of being active since November 2015 in recruiting other Central Asian immigrants for "terrorist activity" and for Islamic State as well as another banned Islamist movement Nusra Front.
Extremist Islamist literature has been found during a search of the detainees' living quarters, the statement added.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Sujata Rao)
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.
TORONTO, June 14 The United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request from Qatar to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed their airspace to Qatar flights, part of the region's biggest diplomatic row and trade blockade in years.