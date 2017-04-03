MOSCOW, April 3 Russian online news outlet
Fontanka has published the photo of a person whom it said police
were seeking over Monday's deadly blast on board a St Petersburg
metro train.
The grainy photo shows a middle-aged man with a beard and
wearing a black hat.
Fontanka said the man had entered "Petrogradskaya" station
20 minutes before the blast happened on board a train, killing
at least nine people.
Interfax news agency earlier quoted a source as saying that
surveillance cameras had captured photos of the blast suspect.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by
Alexander Winning)