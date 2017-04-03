MOSCOW, April 3 Russian online news outlet Fontanka has published the photo of a person whom it said police were seeking over Monday's deadly blast on board a St Petersburg metro train.

The grainy photo shows a middle-aged man with a beard and wearing a black hat.

Fontanka said the man had entered "Petrogradskaya" station 20 minutes before the blast happened on board a train, killing at least nine people.

Interfax news agency earlier quoted a source as saying that surveillance cameras had captured photos of the blast suspect.

