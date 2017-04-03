MOSCOW, April 3 A suicide bomber was responsible
for the deadly blast in the St Petersburg metro on Monday, a law
enforcement source told Interfax, citing preliminary
information.
The source also told Interfax that authorities had
established the identity of the suspected suicide bomber and
that the suspect was a 23-year-old from central Asia who had
carried an explosive device into the St Petersburg metro in a
rucksack.
A man who was captured on surveillance cameras and earlier
suspected of a role in the blast came forward to police and said
that he played no role, Interfax reported.
Separately, Russian news agencies reported that President
Vladimir Putin had met with security services over the incident
and laid flowers at the metro station where the blast happened.
