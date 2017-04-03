MOSCOW, April 3 A suicide bomber was responsible for the deadly blast in the St Petersburg metro on Monday, a law enforcement source told Interfax, citing preliminary information.

The source also told Interfax that authorities had established the identity of the suspected suicide bomber and that the suspect was a 23-year-old from central Asia who had carried an explosive device into the St Petersburg metro in a rucksack.

A man who was captured on surveillance cameras and earlier suspected of a role in the blast came forward to police and said that he played no role, Interfax reported.

Separately, Russian news agencies reported that President Vladimir Putin had met with security services over the incident and laid flowers at the metro station where the blast happened.

