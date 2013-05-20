MOSCOW May 20 A Russian Premier League match in Makhachkala between local side Anzhi and Lokomotiv Moscow will go ahead on Monday despite two car bombs that killed at least two people in the Dagestan capital earlier in the day.

"Following several media reports about the possible cancellation of Monday's match, the Russian Premier League (RFPL) has not discussed such a scenario," the league said in a statement on its website (www.rus.rfpl.org).

The explosions also wounded more than 20 in one of the deadliest attacks this year in a region plagued with violence linked to an Islamist insurgency, investigators said.

Car bombs and suicide attacks are routine in Dagestan, centre of an insurgency rooted in two post-Soviet wars against separatist rebels in neighbouring Chechnya.

Wealthy Anzhi boast several world-class players such as Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o in their expensively-assembled squad and are coached by former Russia boss Guus Hiddink.

Anzhi, bankrolled by local billionaire owner Suleiman Kerimov, can clinch third place - their best finish in Russia's top flight - if they beat Lokomotiv.

Hiddink's team have also reached the Russian Cup final where they will face newly-crowned champions CSKA Moscow in the Chechen capital Grozny on June 1. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)