BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
MOSCOW May 11 A Russian judge on Thursday said that a blogger who played Pokemon Go inside a church was guilty of inciting religious hatred, RIA news agency reported.
The court, in the Ural mountains city of Yekaterinburg, has not yet handed down a sentence on the blogger, 22-year-old Ruslan Sokolovsky. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars with a potential 8.25 percent yield, the finance ministry and Thomson Reuters' IFR said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.
LONDON, June 19 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she wanted the border between the United Kingdom and the European Union to be as seamless as possible after Brexit.