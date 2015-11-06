MOSCOW Nov 6 The head of Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya, Alexander Neradko, said on Friday there was no reason to suspend flying certificates for Boeing 737 aircraft.

On Thursday, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said it was suspending flying certificates for Boeing 737s currently in use in Russia. Its decision did not affect flights and was retracted on Friday. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)