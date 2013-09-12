MOSCOW, Sept 12 The artistic director of
Russia's Bolshoi Ballet is returning to Moscow from Germany
following eight months and 22 operations on his eyes and face
after an acid attack that nearly blinded him, the theatre's
spokeswoman said.
Sergei Filin will fly in on Saturday and take part in the
troupe's reunion after holidays on Tuesday, the spokeswoman
said. She could not say what role he might play in the troupe in
the future.
"The troupe hopes very much that Sergei will recover and
come back," Katerina Novikova said. "To what extent he will be
able to take part in the life of the troupe, that will become
clear in the nearest future."
Filin had the power to make or break careers at the Bolshoi,
a world-renowned symbol of Russian culture, and the Jan. 17
attack put the ballet's bitter internal rivalries in the
spotlight.
Novikova said in June Filin could not see out of one eye at
all and vision in the second one was severely damaged. She had
no fresh details on his health on Thursday.
One of the Bolshoi's top dancers, Pavel Dmitrichenko, is on
trial on charges of ordering the attack. He and his two alleged
accomplices face up to 12 years in jail if convicted.
Dmitrichenko, who made his name playing villains in Swan
Lake and Ivan the Terrible, told the court he was upset with the
management and Filin, but that he only wanted the artistic
director beaten up, not attacked with acid.
Russia dismissed the long-serving head of the Bolshoi in the
aftermath of the incident, and entrusted another experienced
theatre manager with the mission to rebuild the theatre's
reputation.
"From the very first day after this horrid event took place,
everybody (in the theatre) felt we want to prove to ourselves
and Sergei and the whole world that we are worthy and apt. The
best thing we can do for Sergei is to do our job well, that is
dance," Novikova said.
(Reporting by Catherine Koppel; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)