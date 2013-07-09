* Director Iksanov removed after scandals
MOSCOW, July 9 The Russian government dismissed
the head of the revered but scandal-plagued Bolshoi Theatre on
Tuesday, six months after a hit man hired by one of its dancers
threw acid in the face of its ballet director.
Anatoly Iksanov was replaced by Vladimir Urin, an
experienced theatre boss whose task is to rebuild the reputation
of one of the world's great cultural institutions after a
behind-the-scenes drama with more twists than an on-stage plot.
Iksanov's departure as general manager had been all but
inevitable since a masked man with a jar of sulphuric acid
almost blinded ballet maestro Sergei Filin and exposed bitter
infighting and rivalries at the Bolshoi.
Theatre insiders said his removal may have been hastened by
a new spat over the decision not to give a a lead role in a new
production to a prima ballerina admired by President Vladimir
Putin.
"A difficult situation had developed at the theatre and in
the troupe, and everything pointed to the need for renewal at
the theatre," Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky told a news
conference at the Bolshoi, whose cream-coloured, eight-columned
facade is close to Moscow's Red Square and the Kremlin.
Announcing Urin's appointment, he said: "He will be able to
unite the troupe and continue the development of the best
theatre in the country and one of the best in the world."
FORCED OUT
Iksanov, 61, sat beside the minister in an intended show of
unity, but looked solemn and said little beyond thanking the
company for his 13-year tenure. Although Medinsky and others
showered him with praise, there was no doubt he had been forced
out, with more than a year of his contract left to run.
The theatre has been in the news for all the wrong reasons
since the Jan. 17 attack on Filin, who was left writhing in
agony in the snow outside his Moscow apartment late at night. He
is now blind in one eye and hardly sees out of the other.
One of the top dancers, Pavel Dmitrichenko, who made his
name playing villains in Swan Lake and Ivan the Terrible, later
confessed to hiring two accomplices to attack Filin but said he
had not expected acid to be thrown in his face.
Iksanov had already been under pressure over a lavish
six-year renovation that restored the Bolshoi Theatre's opulent
tsarist furnishings for a grand reopening in 2011 but came with
a price tag of $700 million, much more than initially expected.
Urin, 66, will be under intense scrutiny over the unity of
the company, the quality of productions and his ability to
restore the reputation of a theatre that dates back to 1776.
"I do not plan any revolutions," said Urin, until now the
boss at Moscow's respected Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko
Musical Theatre. "Only together can we solve the problems that,
as in any theatre, exist today in the Bolshoi Theatre."
TOUGH TASK
He faces a tough task after testimony in which Dmitrichenko
said Filin had saved the best roles and salary-boosting grants
for his favourites, pushing into the wings those opposed to his
attempts to modernise traditional Russian ballet.
Top ballet dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze, once a fierce critic
of Filin and a former rival for Iksanov's post, was later thrown
out of the company with no public explanation.
Members of the ballet company were surprised by the timing
of the latest announcement, but were mostly anxious to get a
permanent new artistic chief.
"All this constant publicity is making our job more
difficult. No matter what you do, it's immediately criticised by
everyone. The dancers are seriously fed up with that. I don't
know Urin but I hope we will finally be able to start working
normally again," ballerina Angelina Vlashinets told Reuters.
In the latest intrigue, sources at the theatre said prima
ballerina Svetlana Zakharova had kicked up a fuss after not
being handed a lead role in a new production of the ballet
"Onegin", choreographed by South Africa-born John Cranko.
"The management offended Zakharova by not giving her a lead
in Onegin, and she's close to Putin," said a Bolshoi musician.
One source suggested she might have complained to Putin, but
the Kremlin has denied any role or say in the theatre.
Intrigue and misfortune are nothing new to an institution
that has burnt down three times since being built under
Catherine the Great and whose name translates as Grand Theatre.
Its history is laced with tales of tricks to put off
artistic rivals - needles left in costumes, crushed glass put
into ballet shoes, even an alarm clock timed to go off during a
dance sequence.
