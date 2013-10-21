* Dmitrichenko faces up to 12 years in jail if convicted
* January attack nearly blinded ballet's artistic director
* Defendant says did not want acid used against victim
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Oct 22 Dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko, who
made his name on stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, goes on
trial on Tuesday for an acid attack that nearly blinded the
ballet's artistic director.
Dmitrichenko, 29, is accused of organising the assault on
Sergei Filin early this year which exposed bitter rivalries
behind the scenes at one of Russia's greatest cultural
institutions.
He and two alleged accomplices could be sentenced to up to
12 years in prison if they are convicted of intentionally
causing grievous bodily harm.
Filin, whose position gives him power to make or break
careers, was returning home on Jan. 17 when a masked assailant
called his name and threw acid in his face from a jar, leaving
him writhing in the snow and calling for help.
At a hearing in March, Dmitrichenko admitted he had wanted
Filin to be roughed up but had been shocked to learn that acid
was used.
"Dmitrichenko does not consider himself guilty of causing
grave harm to Filin's health," his lawyer, Sergei Kadyrov, said
on Monday. "I hope the court will be able to distance itself
from the public resonance of this case and deliver a
well-grounded and just verdict."
Dmitrichenko, who has been in custody since March, will
stand trial with Yuri Zarutsky, the alleged attacker, and Andrei
Lipatov, who is accused of driving the assailant to and from the
scene.
Born into a family of dancers, he played roles including a
murderous Russian monarch in Ivan the Terrible and a villain in
Swan Lake. On the Bolshoi Theatre's website, his picture remains
alongside other leading soloists in the renowned ballet troupe.
"A crime was committed. It must be solved. If Pavel's guilt
is proven, he should be punished," Bolshoi spokeswoman Katerina
Novikova said on Monday. "In any case, for us this situation is
tragic - it involves our friends and colleagues."
In court Dmitrichenko said he had told Zarutsky about
alleged corruption at the Bolshoi and accused Filin of playing
favourites in the distribution of financial grants.
The scandal over the attack has damaged the theatre's
reputation and that of its management and stars.
The Russian government dismissed the Bolshoi's longtime head
Anatoly Iksanov in July, and earlier this year the theatre
declined to renew the contract of Nikolai Tsiskaridze, a top
dancer who feuded with Filin and Iksanov.
After months of treatment in Germany, Filin, 42, was back at
the Bolshoi last month at the ceremonial inauguration of its
238th season, with dark glasses shielding his damaged eyes.
But with more operations expected on top of the more than 20
he has already undergone, Novikova has said it is unclear how
many of his duties he could resume.