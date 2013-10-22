* Bolshoi ballet dancer says he is not guilty
* Faces up to 12 years in jail if convicted
* Attack nearly blinded ballet's artistic director
* Defendant says did not want acid used against victim
By Maria Tsvetkova and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Oct 22 Russian dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko
denied any guilt as he went on trial on Tuesday over an acid
attack that nearly blinded the artistic director of the Bolshoi
Ballet.
Dmitrichenko, 29, was led into a Moscow courtroom in
handcuffs to face trial for the assault last winter that exposed
bitter rivalries behind the scenes at one of Russia's great
cultural institutions.
He and two alleged accomplices face up to 12 years in prison
if they are convicted of intentionally causing grievous bodily
harm in the attack on Sergei Filin on Jan. 17.
"I do not admit that I am guilty," Dmitrichenko, who had
dark rings under his eyes, told journalists after officers led
him and two co-defendants into a metal courtroom cage. He looked
at his parents and gave them a brief smile.
Dmitrichenko, who wore a sweater, shook his head at other
questions from reporters and said he would have his say in
court. But the trial was adjourned until Oct. 29 because of the
absence of a lawyer for one of the other two defendants.
Filin, whose position gave him power to make or break
careers, was returning home when a masked assailant called his
name and threw acid in his face from a jar, leaving him writhing
in the snow and calling for help.
At a hearing in March, Dmitrichenko said he had wanted Filin
to be roughed up but had been shocked to learn that acid was
used.
"Pasha is our third child. Our beloved son. The youngest and
the most talented one. I think my son is not guilty,"
Dmitrichenko's mother Nadezhda said in the courtroom, referring
to her son by the diminutive form.
"JUST VERDICT"
Dmitrichenko, who has been in custody since March, is
standing trial with Yuri Zarutsky, the alleged attacker, and
Andrei Lipatov, who is accused of driving the assailant to and
from the scene.
"I hope the court will be able to distance itself from the
public resonance of this case and deliver a well-grounded and
just verdict," Dmitrichenko's lawyer, Sergei Kadyrov, said on
Monday.
Born into a family of dancers, Dmitrichenko played roles
including a murderous Russian monarch in Ivan the Terrible and a
villain in Swan Lake. On the Bolshoi Theatre's website, his
picture remains alongside other leading soloists in the renowned
ballet troupe.
"A crime was committed. It must be solved. If Pavel's guilt
is proven, he should be punished," Bolshoi spokeswoman Katerina
Novikova said on Monday. "In any case, for us this situation is
tragic - it involves our friends and colleagues."
In court Dmitrichenko said he had told Zarutsky about
alleged corruption at the Bolshoi and accused Filin of playing
favourites in the distribution of financial grants.
The scandal over the attack has damaged the theatre's
reputation and that of its management and stars.
The Russian government dismissed the Bolshoi's longtime head
Anatoly Iksanov in July, and earlier this year the theatre
declined to renew the contract of Nikolai Tsiskaridze, a top
dancer who feuded with Filin and Iksanov.
After months of treatment in Germany, Filin, 42, was back at
the Bolshoi last month at the ceremonial opening of its 238th
season, with dark glasses shielding his damaged eyes.
But with more operations expected on top of the more than 20
he has already undergone, Novikova has said it is unclear to
what extent Filin will be able to resume his duties.