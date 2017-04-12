North Korea releases American detainee on humanitarian grounds-KCNA
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
ISTANBUL, April 12 Akbarzhon Jalilov, the man Russian police suspect of blowing up a St Petersburg metro carriage, entered Turkey in late 2015 and was deported to Russia about a year later because of migration violations, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The bomb tore through St Petersburg's metro system last week, killing 14 people and wounding many more.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while in Turkey Jalilov "was deemed suspicious due to some connections he had, but no action was taken as he had not done anything illegal and there was no evidence of wrongdoing."
"However, the issue was not dropped and this person was sent out of Turkey in December 2016 for violating their visa and residency. In the end, a fine was given and they were deported with an entry ban," the official said.
After leaving Turkey, Jalilov's "passage into Russia was easy from here, it seems they (Jalilov) encountered no problems," the official said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.