Nokia debuts fastest routers on market, targeting web giants
* Introduces new 2.6 terabit chipset for fastest routers on market
(Repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text)
MOSCOW, April 18 The man Russian investigators say orchestrated a suicide bombing on the St Petersburg metro told a court on Tuesday he was an unwitting accomplice in the attack.
At a preliminary court hearing, the suspect, Abror Azimov, said he had participated in the preparation of the attack, in which 14 people were killed, but only indirectly.
"I did not realise that I was helping with this act," he said, referring to the April 3 blast on the metro. "I was being given instructions."
Earlier, a state investigator told the court that Azimov had confessed to having prepared the attack, but the suspect said he had not confessed to that. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Introduces new 2.6 terabit chipset for fastest routers on market
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday imposed a fine of 870 million rupees ($13.6 million) on South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co's local unit, accusing the company of anti-competitive behaviour.
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.