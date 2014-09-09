UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was cancelling its weekly treasury bond auction due to "unfavourable market conditions".
This is the eighth straight week the auction has been cancelled, suggesting that demand for Russian bonds remains weak in light of the Ukraine crisis.
Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Aug. 20 that borrowing costs were too high to make bond issuance attractive, because of a "political margin".
The ministry holds its weekly domestic bonds sales on Wednesdays and announces the planned sales volume on Tuesdays. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Lena Orekhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts