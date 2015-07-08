MOSCOW, July 8 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($175 million) of OFZ government bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 11.24 percent, Reuters data showed.

It sold all of the floating-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2020 on offer.

Later in the day, the ministry will auction 5 billion roubles of fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in May 2019. ($1 = 57.0250 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)