BRIEF-Kuwait's Securities House FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 8 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 2.86 billion roubles ($50.1 million) of OFZ government bonds at the second of two auctions on Wednesday at an average yield of 11.26 percent, Reuters data showed.
The ministry sold just over half of the 5 billion roubles of fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in May 2019 on offer.
It earlier sold 10 billion roubles of floating-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2020.
($1 = 57.0780 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning)
DUBAI, March 29 Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has set initial price guidance for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in the 175 basis points over mid-swaps area, a document from one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.