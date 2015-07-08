MOSCOW, July 8 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 2.86 billion roubles ($50.1 million) of OFZ government bonds at the second of two auctions on Wednesday at an average yield of 11.26 percent, Reuters data showed.

The ministry sold just over half of the 5 billion roubles of fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in May 2019 on offer.

It earlier sold 10 billion roubles of floating-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2020.

($1 = 57.0780 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning)