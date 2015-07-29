MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($168.2 million) of OFZ government bonds on Wednesday at an average yield of 14.84 percent, Reuters data showed.

The floating-coupon OFZs mature in December 2017 . The Finance Ministry sold all of the bonds on offer. ($1 = 59.4625 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)