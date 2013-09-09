LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Russian Federation has cancelled
a 12-year euro-denominated tranche from its dual-currency bond
sale on the back of strong demand for the remaining four
portions of the offering, according to one of the lead managers.
Combined order books for the deal, which now comprises a
single euro tranche with a seven-year tenor and three dollar
tranches with maturities ranging from five to 30 years, have
reached USD15bn equivalent.
The sovereign is looking to raise up to USD7bn equivalent
through the US dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, according to
market sources.
Price guidance for the four tranches remains unchanged.
The three US dollar bonds are marketed at 212.5bp area over
US Treasuries for a long five-year tenor, and 237.5bp area for
both a 10-year and a 30-year maturity. Books on the dollar
portion are expected to go subject at 14:45 GMT.
The remaining seven-year euro-denominated bond is being
marketed at 185bp area over mid-swaps.
The sovereign had released initial price guidance of 195bp
area over mid-swaps for the cancelled 12-year tranche.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital,
RBS and VTB Capital are joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S
offering, which is expected to price on Monday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)