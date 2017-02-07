MOSCOW Feb 7 Russia plan to offer investors an option to chose between buying new Eurobond issues for cash or to swap the country's outstanding papers for new debt, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the state debt department at the finance ministry, also told reporters that the ministry did not yet decide which outstanding issues could be offered for a swap.

He also said Russia was unlikely to issue Eurobonds in yuan in 2017. (reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Katya Golubkova)