By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs is "very unlikely"
to help underwrite a bond issue from Russia after the US
government criticized US banks' potential involvement in the
deal, a source close to the situation told IFR on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs had initially expressed an interest in winning
the mandate on an up to US$3bn bond trade - which would be the
country's first international debt sale since 2013.
But the US bank was subsequently taken aback by a Wall
Street Journal article that made clear the US State Department
would not view the participation of US banks in the Eurobond
sale favorably, the source said.
Although the Russian government is not subject to sanctions
from the US or the EU, many banks decided the reputational risks
of participating in a sovereign bond outweighed the potential
benefits.
About half of the banks contacted by Russia regarding the
sovereign's contemplated bond issue declined to respond to the
request for proposals, which expired last week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)