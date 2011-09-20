* Low risk, not speculative, says manager

* Likes metals, mining, retail, banking and pharma debt

* CDS say Russian corporate risk lower than in Italy, Spain

By Martin de Sa'Pinto

ZURICH, Sept 20 Russian bonds, sovereign and corporate, could begin to draw in safe haven-seekers rattled by the euro zone crisis and scornful of a rock bottom United States, credit expert fund manager Elena Kolchina said this week.

Political risk remains a major concern in Russia after high-profile spats between oil major BP and its local TNK-BP joint venture partners, and between tax authorities and hedge fund Hermitage Capital, which have kept outside investors wary.

But Russian securities are cheap relative to BRIC countrerparts Brazil, China and India, said Kolchina, and low default rates coupled with 10 percent-plus yields make its bonds attractive in terms of risk and reward.

"Unlike many emerging markets, Russia is not overcrowded by speculative investment, while there are fundamental reasons why it should remain strong," said Kolchina, head of fixed income at Renaissance Capital, one of Russia's largest investment banks.

"Company debt to EBITDA is a very conservative 1-2 times, while on a government level, debt to GDP is about 12 percent, significantly lower than in the euro zone."

Conservative management, a stable rouble, low default rates and high yields may catch the eye of safety-conscious investors who want to improve on Western sovereign bonds.

The new central bank policy of targeting inflation rather than exchange rates is a sign the market has matured, she said, adding that Russia's bond market, of which corporate bonds make up 70 percent, has grown to more than $350 billion -- half in roubles and half eurobonds -- from under $80 billion in 2002.

Inflation is now around 8 percent and could reach 7 percent by year end, with a long-term central bank target of 5 percent.

"That is creating a new environment for bonds," said Kolchina, who manages a $50 million bond portfolio under the Renaissance banner. "Lower inflation is pulling down bank rates, making bank deposits less attractive in favour of bonds."

Liquidity has improved enormously, making pricing more efficient by tightening bid-offer spreads, and credit default swaps on five-year corporates -- a type of insurance against default -- are, like those for sovereign debt, priced lower than for Italian, Spanish or Turkish corporate debt.

Russian corporate yields have fallen as the economic outlook improved, giving early investors big returns, said Kolchina, noting an investment in a Russian corporate bond portfolio in 2000 would have yielded 20 percent per year.

Today's returns are unlikely to match those levels but will remain attractive, with credit in metals and mining, banking, pharmaceuticals and the retail sector expected to outperform.

"In metals and mining, for example, they have reduced short-term debt as a proportion of overall debt since the financial crisis and their revenues have recovered," Kolchina said.

Companies operating in Russia's massive oil and gas sector will remain a cornerstone of the portfolio. They tend to react faster when interest rates rise in an expanding economy, but are also good in a crisis because highly rated and very liquid.

"These companies are much safer than in 2008, and the risk-reward profile is great," Kolchina said. (Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)