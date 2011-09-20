* Low risk, not speculative, says manager
* Likes metals, mining, retail, banking and pharma debt
* CDS say Russian corporate risk lower than in Italy, Spain
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, Sept 20 Russian bonds, sovereign and
corporate, could begin to draw in safe haven-seekers rattled by
the euro zone crisis and scornful of a rock bottom United
States, credit expert fund manager Elena Kolchina said this
week.
Political risk remains a major concern in Russia after
high-profile spats between oil major BP and its local
TNK-BP joint venture partners, and between tax authorities and
hedge fund Hermitage Capital, which have kept outside investors
wary.
But Russian securities are cheap relative to BRIC
countrerparts Brazil, China and India, said Kolchina, and low
default rates coupled with 10 percent-plus yields make its bonds
attractive in terms of risk and reward.
"Unlike many emerging markets, Russia is not overcrowded by
speculative investment, while there are fundamental reasons why
it should remain strong," said Kolchina, head of fixed income at
Renaissance Capital, one of Russia's largest investment banks.
"Company debt to EBITDA is a very conservative 1-2 times,
while on a government level, debt to GDP is about 12 percent,
significantly lower than in the euro zone."
Conservative management, a stable rouble, low default rates
and high yields may catch the eye of safety-conscious investors
who want to improve on Western sovereign bonds.
The new central bank policy of targeting inflation rather
than exchange rates is a sign the market has matured, she said,
adding that Russia's bond market, of which corporate bonds make
up 70 percent, has grown to more than $350 billion -- half in
roubles and half eurobonds -- from under $80 billion in 2002.
Inflation is now around 8 percent and could reach 7 percent
by year end, with a long-term central bank target of 5 percent.
"That is creating a new environment for bonds," said
Kolchina, who manages a $50 million bond portfolio under the
Renaissance banner. "Lower inflation is pulling down bank rates,
making bank deposits less attractive in favour of bonds."
Liquidity has improved enormously, making pricing more
efficient by tightening bid-offer spreads, and credit default
swaps on five-year corporates -- a type of insurance against
default -- are, like those for sovereign debt, priced lower than
for Italian, Spanish or Turkish corporate debt.
Russian corporate yields have fallen as the economic outlook
improved, giving early investors big returns, said Kolchina,
noting an investment in a Russian corporate bond portfolio in
2000 would have yielded 20 percent per year.
Today's returns are unlikely to match those levels but will
remain attractive, with credit in metals and mining, banking,
pharmaceuticals and the retail sector expected to outperform.
"In metals and mining, for example, they have reduced
short-term debt as a proportion of overall debt since the
financial crisis and their revenues have recovered," Kolchina
said.
Companies operating in Russia's massive oil and gas sector
will remain a cornerstone of the portfolio. They tend to react
faster when interest rates rise in an expanding economy, but are
also good in a crisis because highly rated and very liquid.
"These companies are much safer than in 2008, and the
risk-reward profile is great," Kolchina said.
(Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)