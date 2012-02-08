* Weekly bond auctions enjoy heavy demand

* Share of foreign investors rises rapidly

* Carry trade, market liberalisation attract buyers

* Debt, political risks remain low for now

By Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Feb 8 A flood of demand this year for Russian debt from foreign investors seeking to diversify away from the crisis-hit euro zone has surprised authorities in Moscow, but analysts identify plenty of reasons why overseas interest should be sustained.

Recent auctions of the OFZ Treasury bonds have been heavily subscribed, with a sale on Wednesday of 34.5 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) of nine-year paper attracting bids of more than double the amount on offer..

The Finance Ministry paid an average yield of 7.76 percent, 49 basis points less than at the previous week's sale of the same April 2021 bond, which drew 192.2 billion roubles of bids, over five times the 35 billion roubles on offer.

Market observers say about half of recent demand for OFZs has come from foreign investors, or local buyers acting on their behalf, compared with the single-digit share they took through last year.

That reflects a growing view that Russian debt offers a safe haven given the country's gold and forex reserves, the world's third largest at more than $500 billion. Russia's low indebtedness is another factor - public debt is currently about 11 percent of GDP, a fraction of that for most European economies, the United States and Japan.

"Russian bonds are now bought by various investors, including managers from the U.S. and Europe, mostly hedge funds," said Mikhail Radomyselskiy, head of institutional sales at UniCredit Bank in Moscow, with short-term paper preferred.

HIGH YIELDS, AND MORE

Foreign buyers are chiefly attracted by the hefty yields on offer, which have made Russian assets a favourite for carry trades, in which low-yielding currencies such as the dollar are used to buy higher-yielding assets.

The rising rouble currency, buoyed by high oil prices, and a predicted decline in inflation reinforce bonds' appeal, while the promise of market liberalisation has boosted confidence in the sector's long-term prospects.

Those seeking carry-trade opportunities may include banks that have borrowed three-year money from the European Central Bank at ultra-cheap rates, with its second auction of three-year liquidity this month likely to spur more demand.

"There is as much of our doing as there is investors' dissatisfaction with the situation in Europe - there is nowhere to place their money," Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told journalists recently.

He said the ministry would monitor the market to see if foreign demand is sustained before deciding whether to revise its first-quarter domestic borrowing target of about 300 billion roubles ($10.08 billion).

"We had not been expecting such a surge," Storchak said. "How was it possible to predict?"

Anatoliy Shal, J.P. Morgan's chief economist for Russia, said that while Russian bonds yield less than comparable debt of Turkey or Brazil, for example, they are becoming increasingly interesting to portfolio investors.

Turkish 10-year benchmark bonds currently yield around 9.6 percent, while Brazil's 10-year debt pays around 11.4 percent.

"Investors need to have rouble government bonds in their portfolio. Funds are underinvested in rouble sovereign paper," Shal said, citing a J.P. Morgan survey that showed clients were structurally underweight rouble assets in part due to the difficulty of accessing the market.

TRANSPARENCY

But Russia, which aspires to make Moscow an international financial centre by 2020, is taking gradual steps to open the door to international investors to the local debt market, increasing its transparency and developing its infrastructure.

The Russian MICEX-RTS stock exchange will launch a government bond trading section from Feb. 13, transferring debt transactions to a regulated space, with unified settlement rules, from the interbank market.

"As a bond investor this is fantastic," Werner Gey van Pittius, portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management in London, told a financial conference in Moscow last week, referring to increased transparency in the ministry's borrowing plans.

Difficulties in increasing Russian debt exposure are expected to ease further when Russia adopts the rules of international settlement bank Euroclear in July.

"Euroclearability could pave the way for real money inflows into OFZs," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

Elevated political risks around March 4's presidential elections, in which Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win a six-year term, appear to have done little to dampen enthusiasm for Russia's bonds.

"Western investors now look at yields but not (at the) political situation," said Radomyselskiy at UniCredit, noting that recent massive - but peaceful - street protests against Putin and the results of a December parliamentary election had not harmed investors' perception of Russian risk. ($1 = 29.7637 Russian roubles) (Writing by Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)