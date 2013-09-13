LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - The Russian Federation has increased
the size of the euro-denominated seven-year bond it issued on
Monday to EUR750m from EUR725m, according to one of the lead
managers.
The note was issued as part of a four-tranche bond sale
which raised the equivalent of USD6.9bn.
"[The Ministry of Finance] will print a small increase of
EUR25m to fully utilise the USD7bn-equivalent legal cap. The
original notional was reduced to accommodate potential [foreign
exchange] fluctuations that might have forced a breach of the
legal limit," one of the leads said.
The incremental amount was sold to a single investor and
will settle as normal, the lead said.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital,
RBS and VTB Capital are joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S
offering.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Julian Baker)