By Michael Turner
LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Embattled Russian oil firm Alliance
Oil has vowed to improve its standing with investors, days after
a group of the company's noteholders joined forces to fight for
repayment of a US$350m bond that is due next month.
Alliance Oil has pledged to "improve transparency of
disclosure about the company and establish a continuous dialogue
with investors" after some bondholders rejected the firm's
request they extend the maturity of its March 2015 notes by four
years. Bondholders have yet to publicly react to the new
proposals.
"They have been having plenty of discussion with key
investors," said a banker. "There is a chance, from an
investor's point of view, to change some things to get better
visibility on the company."
Alliance Oil asked holders of the March 2015 bond on
February 6 for the extension in a bid to delay repaying the
notes as it has cash totalling less than half the amount due.
But a group of bondholders representing around 11% of the
outstanding principal this week rejected sweeter terms offered
by the company.
On Thursday, the firm promised a range of new
investor-friendly measures that are considered standard
procedure in many markets, such as releasing financial
information on time.
The first big test of this will be in April, when results
for last year are due to be released.
Alliance Oil has also promised to conduct a conference call
with investors after each release of quarterly statements.
Furthermore, the firm is aiming to get a credit rating from
at least one international rating agency based on its full-year
results for 2015.
That rating process would begin in April 2016 if the company
follows this year's publishing schedule.
In June last year, Alliance Oil cut its contracts with Fitch
and Standard & Poor's. This came around nine months after
Alliance Group, a Russian oil conglomerate, made a cash offer
for all of Alliance Oil's ordinary shares.
Fitch duly withdrew its B (negative) rating from Alliance
Oil in August 2014, claiming that it "no longer has sufficient
information to maintain the ratings".
Standard & Poor's also dropped its rating, which had stood
at B- with a negative outlook.
Alliance Oil also plans to bring in a new investor relations
team by this summer and reform its board of directors, including
appointing an independent non-executive director to oversee the
audit and financial functions of the firm.
If the firm successfully extends the March 2015 bonds, it
said it will start buying up to US$10m of them back on the open
market every quarter, to bring the company's leverage ratio down
to three times or below.
CONSENT SOLICITATION
Earlier this week, the firm sweetened the terms on the
extension by offering to increase the coupon on the notes from
9.975% to 11.5%, buy back 20% of the bonds early and raise the
fee it would pay investors.
Bondholders that agree to the extension by Tuesday's early
deadline, which was moved from this Friday at some noteholders'
request, will now receive US$15 for every US$1,000 they hold, up
from US$10 in the initial offer.
Those that respond by March 13 will get US$5, up from US$3,
but will only have 5% of their bonds bought back early.
"The bondholder group considers the current restructuring
proposal not to be materially different on a risk/reward basis
to the previously withdrawn consent solicitation dated 6
February," the investors said
The group asked Alliance Oil to begin issuing independently
audited financial information.
They added: "Based on currently available public
information, the bondholder group believes that the company
should repay the 2015 bonds on time on the maturity date of 11
March 2015."
Alliance Oil said in February that is has around US$172m in
cash of which US$65m is tied up in joint ventures. It intends to
make the next coupon payment in full and on time on March 11.
