* Alliance Oil promises to improve investor relations

* Company vows to get credit rating

* Investors considering consent solicitation (Adds information about early deadline delay, firm's commitment to coupon payment.)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Embattled Russian oil firm Alliance Oil has vowed to improve its standing with investors, days after a group of the company's noteholders joined forces to fight for repayment of a US$350m bond that is due next month.

Alliance Oil has pledged to "improve transparency of disclosure about the company and establish a continuous dialogue with investors" after some bondholders rejected the firm's request they extend the maturity of its March 2015 notes by four years. Bondholders have yet to publicly react to the new proposals.

"They have been having plenty of discussion with key investors," said a banker. "There is a chance, from an investor's point of view, to change some things to get better visibility on the company."

Alliance Oil asked holders of the March 2015 bond on February 6 for the extension in a bid to delay repaying the notes as it has cash totalling less than half the amount due.

But a group of bondholders representing around 11% of the outstanding principal this week rejected sweeter terms offered by the company.

On Thursday, the firm promised a range of new investor-friendly measures that are considered standard procedure in many markets, such as releasing financial information on time.

The first big test of this will be in April, when results for last year are due to be released.

Alliance Oil has also promised to conduct a conference call with investors after each release of quarterly statements.

Furthermore, the firm is aiming to get a credit rating from at least one international rating agency based on its full-year results for 2015.

That rating process would begin in April 2016 if the company follows this year's publishing schedule.

In June last year, Alliance Oil cut its contracts with Fitch and Standard & Poor's. This came around nine months after Alliance Group, a Russian oil conglomerate, made a cash offer for all of Alliance Oil's ordinary shares.

Fitch duly withdrew its B (negative) rating from Alliance Oil in August 2014, claiming that it "no longer has sufficient information to maintain the ratings".

Standard & Poor's also dropped its rating, which had stood at B- with a negative outlook.

Alliance Oil also plans to bring in a new investor relations team by this summer and reform its board of directors, including appointing an independent non-executive director to oversee the audit and financial functions of the firm.

If the firm successfully extends the March 2015 bonds, it said it will start buying up to US$10m of them back on the open market every quarter, to bring the company's leverage ratio down to three times or below.

CONSENT SOLICITATION

Earlier this week, the firm sweetened the terms on the extension by offering to increase the coupon on the notes from 9.975% to 11.5%, buy back 20% of the bonds early and raise the fee it would pay investors.

Bondholders that agree to the extension by Tuesday's early deadline, which was moved from this Friday at some noteholders' request, will now receive US$15 for every US$1,000 they hold, up from US$10 in the initial offer.

Those that respond by March 13 will get US$5, up from US$3, but will only have 5% of their bonds bought back early.

"The bondholder group considers the current restructuring proposal not to be materially different on a risk/reward basis to the previously withdrawn consent solicitation dated 6 February," the investors said

The group asked Alliance Oil to begin issuing independently audited financial information.

They added: "Based on currently available public information, the bondholder group believes that the company should repay the 2015 bonds on time on the maturity date of 11 March 2015."

Alliance Oil said in February that is has around US$172m in cash of which US$65m is tied up in joint ventures. It intends to make the next coupon payment in full and on time on March 11.

VTB Capital is the dealer manager and solicitation agent. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)