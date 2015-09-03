SOCHI, Sept 3 Russia's central bank is
considering limiting the amount non-state pension funds may
invest in treasury bonds, the bank's deputy governor Sergei
Shvetsov said on Thursday.
"The mission of non-state pension funds is to credit the
economy and not the budget deficit," he told a banking
conference.
Shvetsov also said there were plans to restrict the amounts
pension funds may invest in banks.
He said that the share of assets pension funds could hold in
bank deposits would be reduced to 40 percent from the start of
next year, down from 60 percent currently, and that "we could
take it to 10 percent in the medium term".
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Jason Bush; editing by
Jack Stubbs)