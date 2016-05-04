LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Russia's Alfa Bank is considering its options in the bond market after sending a request for proposals to banks, according to two sources.

The bank has asked for feedback on three products according to one source - senior bonds, AT1 and Tier 2 debt.

Alfa Bank was last in the international market in November with a US$500m three-year bond.

The bank is rated Ba2/BB/BB+. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)