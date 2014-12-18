(Clarifies first line paragraph 4)
* Analysts warn investment-grade rating under threat
* Junk status would lead to more selling
* Russia's financial metrics still healthy
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Dec 18 (IFR) - Russian assets could suffer an even
bigger rout if the sovereign loses its investment-grade status.
Analysts are shortening the odds on a downgrade to junk
after the country suffered another volatile week in the markets.
The rouble lost 20% of its value against the dollar in just two
days before recovering after the ministry of finance intervened
in the FX markets.
"I had ruled this out earlier this year, but I now think
this is likely," said Tim Ash, head of EM research ex-Africa at
Standard Bank on a potential downgrade to junk.
Russia's rating of BBB- from Standard & Poor's appears most
vulnerable to a downgrade to junk. Both Moody's and Fitch rate
Russia two notches above junk, at Baa2 and BBB. All three
agencies have a negative outlook.
Moody's said on Wednesday that it takes a medium term view
on credits it rates, so Russia's rating is not necessarily
affected by short term movements in the market, no matter how
severe. S&P declined to comment. Fitch did not respond to
requests for comment.
The market is already trading Russia as junk. Russia's
five-year CDS is trading as a Single-B credit, according to
Schroders, at 493bp, 300bp wider than Turkey, for example, which
is Baa3/BB+/BBB-.
If Russia loses its coveted investment-grade status, some
fund managers will have to sell because of the nature of their
investment mandate.
"There will be plenty of people who have held out on selling
that will be forced to sell," said a bond trader.
An investor who runs a USD1bn-plus emerging markets
portfolio added: "It depends on the mandate of the investor, but
some have investment grade only or index-eligibility only and
clearly that will have an impact."
It is tough to know exactly how much money would shift out
of the market in such a situation, said the investor, adding
that sanctions and the latest crises have already seen a lot of
portfolio managers reallocate funds away from Russia.
If investors had to quit Russia because it was downgraded,
it would not be a fast process. While this means there won't be
a sudden spike as investors rush for the exits, it will make a
Russian sell-off a protracted event. "It isn't something that
happens overnight, and it could take a long time," the investor
said.
It's not just bond index inclusion that is on the line.
Russia has been threatened with being excluded from MSCI's
emerging markets equity index. If capital restrictions are
imposed, MSCI may reclassify Russia as a standalone market, the
index provider said on Wednesday.
Russia's ministry of finance told IFR on Tuesday that Russia
is not considering capital controls.
CARNAGE
The downgrade fears were prompted by the Central Bank of
Russia raising rates by 650bp to 17% after Monday's close, which
saw markets go haywire on Tuesday. Bond yields hit record highs,
with Russia's bellwether 2030 deal spiking to 8.267% before
recovering to 7.551%, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rouble was also hit hard on Tuesday, slumping from 59.18
versus the dollar to a new low of 79.8 as Brent crude fell below
US$60 a barrel. One trader described the day as "carnage."
The currency bounced back on Wednesday to the low 60s after
the ministry of finance said it would sell foreign currency from
its USD7bn of leftover stock, but the extreme moves led Ash to
describe the rouble as "fast becoming untradeable".
"There is now a huge credibility gap for Russian policy
makers in the eyes of the market," said Ash, speaking about the
rate rise's failure to stabilise the rouble.
While few disagreed with that sentiment, some investors said
that Russian assets had been oversold and that its financial
metrics remain mostly sound.
Russia has foreign exchange reserves of around USD211bn,
excluding the rough USD150bn of liquid assets held in Russia's
two special savings funds, according to Moody's.
The reserves "are more than adequate to cover the
government's modest external debt service needs of less than
USD10bn through 2015," the ratings agency said in a research
note on December 5.
Furthermore, Russia's reserves "would also be sufficient to
cover the roughly USD130bn foreign currency needs of the entire
country through to the end of 2015," added Moody's.
Alexander Moseley, senior portfolio manager at Schroders,
said that "Russia has the liquidity to repay all of its external
debts, both public and private", which total USD678bn. Using its
official reserves and the FX assets within its financial system,
Russia would be able to "repay the entire amount in about three
years," he added.
SHRINKING ECONOMY
In addition, Moseley said Russia's public sector debt-to-GDP
at 15% is "one of the strongest sovereign debt profiles of any
country globally."
But economists are already downgrading their forecasts for
next year, with Chris Weafer, senior partner at Macro-Advisory,
saying GDP could shrink by 3-5%.
Ash at Standard Bank reckons the size of the economy could
almost halve in dollar terms next year. "A huge impact - and
significantly impacting on Russia's ratios," he said.
