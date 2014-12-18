(Clarifies first line paragraph 4)

* Analysts warn investment-grade rating under threat

* Junk status would lead to more selling

* Russia's financial metrics still healthy

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Dec 18 (IFR) - Russian assets could suffer an even bigger rout if the sovereign loses its investment-grade status.

Analysts are shortening the odds on a downgrade to junk after the country suffered another volatile week in the markets. The rouble lost 20% of its value against the dollar in just two days before recovering after the ministry of finance intervened in the FX markets.

"I had ruled this out earlier this year, but I now think this is likely," said Tim Ash, head of EM research ex-Africa at Standard Bank on a potential downgrade to junk.

Russia's rating of BBB- from Standard & Poor's appears most vulnerable to a downgrade to junk. Both Moody's and Fitch rate Russia two notches above junk, at Baa2 and BBB. All three agencies have a negative outlook.

Moody's said on Wednesday that it takes a medium term view on credits it rates, so Russia's rating is not necessarily affected by short term movements in the market, no matter how severe. S&P declined to comment. Fitch did not respond to requests for comment.

The market is already trading Russia as junk. Russia's five-year CDS is trading as a Single-B credit, according to Schroders, at 493bp, 300bp wider than Turkey, for example, which is Baa3/BB+/BBB-.

If Russia loses its coveted investment-grade status, some fund managers will have to sell because of the nature of their investment mandate.

"There will be plenty of people who have held out on selling that will be forced to sell," said a bond trader.

An investor who runs a USD1bn-plus emerging markets portfolio added: "It depends on the mandate of the investor, but some have investment grade only or index-eligibility only and clearly that will have an impact."

It is tough to know exactly how much money would shift out of the market in such a situation, said the investor, adding that sanctions and the latest crises have already seen a lot of portfolio managers reallocate funds away from Russia.

If investors had to quit Russia because it was downgraded, it would not be a fast process. While this means there won't be a sudden spike as investors rush for the exits, it will make a Russian sell-off a protracted event. "It isn't something that happens overnight, and it could take a long time," the investor said.

It's not just bond index inclusion that is on the line. Russia has been threatened with being excluded from MSCI's emerging markets equity index. If capital restrictions are imposed, MSCI may reclassify Russia as a standalone market, the index provider said on Wednesday.

Russia's ministry of finance told IFR on Tuesday that Russia is not considering capital controls.

CARNAGE

The downgrade fears were prompted by the Central Bank of Russia raising rates by 650bp to 17% after Monday's close, which saw markets go haywire on Tuesday. Bond yields hit record highs, with Russia's bellwether 2030 deal spiking to 8.267% before recovering to 7.551%, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The rouble was also hit hard on Tuesday, slumping from 59.18 versus the dollar to a new low of 79.8 as Brent crude fell below US$60 a barrel. One trader described the day as "carnage."

The currency bounced back on Wednesday to the low 60s after the ministry of finance said it would sell foreign currency from its USD7bn of leftover stock, but the extreme moves led Ash to describe the rouble as "fast becoming untradeable".

"There is now a huge credibility gap for Russian policy makers in the eyes of the market," said Ash, speaking about the rate rise's failure to stabilise the rouble.

While few disagreed with that sentiment, some investors said that Russian assets had been oversold and that its financial metrics remain mostly sound.

Russia has foreign exchange reserves of around USD211bn, excluding the rough USD150bn of liquid assets held in Russia's two special savings funds, according to Moody's.

The reserves "are more than adequate to cover the government's modest external debt service needs of less than USD10bn through 2015," the ratings agency said in a research note on December 5.

Furthermore, Russia's reserves "would also be sufficient to cover the roughly USD130bn foreign currency needs of the entire country through to the end of 2015," added Moody's.

Alexander Moseley, senior portfolio manager at Schroders, said that "Russia has the liquidity to repay all of its external debts, both public and private", which total USD678bn. Using its official reserves and the FX assets within its financial system, Russia would be able to "repay the entire amount in about three years," he added.

SHRINKING ECONOMY

In addition, Moseley said Russia's public sector debt-to-GDP at 15% is "one of the strongest sovereign debt profiles of any country globally."

But economists are already downgrading their forecasts for next year, with Chris Weafer, senior partner at Macro-Advisory, saying GDP could shrink by 3-5%.

Ash at Standard Bank reckons the size of the economy could almost halve in dollar terms next year. "A huge impact - and significantly impacting on Russia's ratios," he said. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)